Epson Says Rival Lies About Projector Brightness On Amazon

By Gina Kim (February 24, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- Epson America Inc. filed a false advertising suit against its competitor Xgimi Technology Inc. on Wednesday, accusing the company of inflating the brightness value of several portable home projector models sold on Amazon and at other retail stores. Los Alamitos, California-based Epson, a unit of Japan's Seiko Epson Corp., which is well-known in the printer, professional-imaging and projector space, accused Xgimi of false advertising and unfair competition in violation of the federal Lanham Act, as well as unfair competition in violation of California state law. Epson says that Xgimi Technology Inc. is falsely inflating the brightness value of its projector models...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS