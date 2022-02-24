Calif.'s Top Court OKs Med Mal Cap, Slashed $4.3M Award

By Y. Peter Kang (February 24, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously affirmed the slashing of a $4.25 million medical malpractice award to $250,000 due to a statutory cap in a suit accusing two physician assistants of providing negligent treatment without a doctor's supervision, rejecting the plaintiff's bid to create an exception to the cap. The state's highest court affirmed a lower appeals court's decision to cut a Los Angeles County jury's multimillion-dollar noneconomic damages award in a suit accusing two physician assistants, Suzanne Freesemann and Brian Hughes, of failing to timely diagnose the malignant melanoma in Marisol Lopez's daughter that caused the child's death at...

