'Columbo' Creators Ask One More Thing: Reinstate $70M Win

By Craig Clough (February 23, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- Peter Falk's "Columbo" detective is famous for asking "just one more thing" of a suspect, but a California appellate panel said Wednesday that the show's creators can't likely pull the same trick in seeking to reinstate a $70 million trial win over Universal City Studios by making late, forfeited arguments. Before a remote hearing on the creators' and Universal's appeals and cross appeals of the trial court's rulings, the panel issued a tentative opinion that would affirm the lower court's ruling to toss the $70 million judgment and order a new trial. The tentative opinion also said legal arguments the creators made in their...

