Peckar & Abramson Adds Construction Law Veteran In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 24, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Peckar & Abramson PC has added a construction law attorney with decades of experience in the sector to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Wednesday. Steve Weber joins the firm as a partner after working at Weber GC LLP for the past six and a half years. That work included the representation of national and international construction clients, providing advice on developments and defending clients against alleged False Claims Act violations, according to his LinkedIn profile. In an email to Law360 Thursday, Mike Branca, co-managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office said Weber was a welcome addition to the...

