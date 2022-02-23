NYC Reaches Over $2M Settlement With Brooklyn 'Slumlords'

By Charlie Innis (February 23, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- New York City said Wednesday it has reached a settlement worth $2.25 million that compels two landlords to forfeit property and pay penalties to the city over their alleged harassment and illegal eviction of tenants during the pandemic. Gennaro Brooks-Church, the director of a design firm that makes wall panels incorporating plants, and Loretta Gendville, the owner of a yoga studio, agreed to relinquish their property — valued at over $2 million — at 1214 Dean St. in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood and pay $250,000 in penalties, according to a statement from the New York City mayor's office. According to the...

