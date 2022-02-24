Texas Atty Says Firm Fired Her Because Of Disability

By Jessica Corso (February 24, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- Texas personal injury firm Thomas J. Henry Law PLLC was sued in federal court this week by an attorney who claims she was fired by the firm for seeking disability accommodations. Amy Schadewald worked for Thomas J. Henry Law from July 2019 until November 2020, according to her Tuesday complaint. Schadewald says she was fired for seeking accommodation for an unnamed medical condition that forced her to spend five days in the hospital in August 2020 and led to difficulty walking. After leaving the hospital, Schadewald said she applied and was approved for extended leave under the Family Medical Leave Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS