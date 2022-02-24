Legal Assistant Says Flagging Sex Harassment Got Her Fired

By Patrick Hoff (February 24, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- A former legal assistant hit a civil rights law firm she used to work for with a suit in New York federal court, claiming she was persistently harassed by a lawyer and a file clerk and was fired for complaining about it. Dana-Simone Williams said in her complaint filed Wednesday that she was subjected to "constant, pervasive sexual harassment" at the Long Island-based Law Offices of Frederick K. Brewington for over a year. When Williams reported the incidents to Frederick Brewington, the founder of the firm, and Precilla Lockett, the office manager, both refused to take action, according to the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS