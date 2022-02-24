Hotels Drop Virus Coverage Appeal In 9th Circ.

By Joyce Hanson (February 24, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- The owners of two Oregon hotels and their insurer have voluntarily dismissed the businesses' Ninth Circuit appeal seeking coverage for losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, mentioning no settlement and saying only that each party will bear its own costs and fees. RV Agate Beach LLC, which owns a Best Western hotel in Newport, and Riverhouse Property LLC, which owns the Riverhouse on the Deschutes hotel in Bend, joined Hartford Fire Insurance Co. on Wednesday in a single-paragraph motion saying the parties voluntarily seek to dismiss the case with prejudice. "Pursuant to Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 42(b), the parties hereby stipulate...

