Sills Cummis Brings Back Real Estate Pro

By Nick Muscavage (February 24, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- Sills Cummis & Gross PC is expanding its real estate department with the addition of a former Ruskin Moscou Faltischek PC attorney who has nearly four decades of experience. Jerry Siegelman, whose hiring was announced by Sills Cummis Wednesday, had worked at the Newark, New Jersey-based firm earlier in his career, from 2004 to 2006. His return comes two weeks after corporate law veteran Fred M. Tudor rejoined the firm after spending 12 years as a partner with Brown Moskowitz & Kallen PC. Serving as counsel at Sills Cummis for those two years was a "major factor" in his decision to rejoin...

