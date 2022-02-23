FCC To Tee Up Inquiry To Prevent Broadband Redlining

By Kelcee Griffis (February 23, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission will kick off a probe aimed at cracking down on discriminatory broadband build-out next month as well as tee up a number of questions that could make internet infrastructure disputes easier to resolve. The nondiscrimination inquiry broadly asks "what rules the Commission should adopt to facilitate equal access to broadband ... and prevent digital discrimination." It also probes what data it should pay attention to and how the agency could make its complaint process more responsive to discrimination concerns. The action is the first step toward fulfilling a responsibility handed to the FCC in last year's Infrastructure...

