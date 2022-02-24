Judge Tosses Media Storage IP Case On Alice Grounds

By Adam Lidgett (February 24, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has agreed to toss for now a suit claiming that podcast-recording startup Riverside.fm infringed a rival's media storage patent, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 landmark Alice decision. On Tuesday, Judge Richard Andrews of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware granted Riverside's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by video creation company OpenReel alleging infringement of U.S. Patent No. 10,560,500. The judge concluded, "Remotely controlling the recording, storing, delivering and deleting of media content on a mobile device is an abstract idea," and said nothing in the patent contains an inventive concept that saves it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS