Ex-NYPD Union Head Stole Dues For 'Lavish' Life, Feds Say

By Lauren Berg (February 23, 2022, 10:53 PM EST) -- The former head of a New York City police union stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in monthly dues to fund his "lavish" lifestyle, including buying expensive meals, clothing and jewelry, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Edward D. Mullins, the former president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, faces a charge of wire fraud after federal prosecutors said he submitted hundreds of fake expense reports to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union that represents all current and former sergeants of the New York City Police Department. "As alleged, Edward Mullins … abused his position of trust and...

