Texas Judge Rejects HHS Rule On Surprise Medical Billing

By Hailey Konnath (February 23, 2022, 11:43 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday held that the federal government ran afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act in how it implemented the high-profile arbitration system created by the No Surprises Act, handing a big win to health care providers who'd argued the system is rigged against them. U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle granted a motion for summary judgment from the Texas Medical Association, which had challenged an interim final rule governing the arbitration process for resolving payment disputes between certain out-of-network providers and health insurers. The judge also rejected a cross motion for summary judgment from the U.S. Department...

