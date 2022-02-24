Banks Want Tycoon Bound By Arbitration In $700M Fraud Suit

By Richard Crump (February 24, 2022, 3:44 PM GMT) -- Russian property tycoon Boris Mints and two of his sons should be bound by an arbitration ruling that upholds fraud claims by two Russian banks against companies linked to his family, the lenders argued at a court hearing in London Thursday. National Bank Trust and Otkritie Bank Financial Corp. urged the High Court to grant them summary judgment in their $700 million lawsuit, which alleges that Mints paid off his company loans using the lenders' money. Nathan Pillow QC, acting for the banks, said it would be "manifestly abusive" to allow Mints and his sons, Dmitry and Alexander, to relitigate findings...

