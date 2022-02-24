Gibson Dunn, Skadden Shape Fund's $8.1B Bet On Energy Co.

By Charlie Innis (February 24, 2022, 2:15 PM EST) -- Natural gas utility company South Jersey Industries, counseled by Gibson Dunn, said Thursday it will sell itself to Skadden-guided Infrastructure Investments Fund, in a deal worth $8.1 billion including debt. The proposed transaction calls for IIF, an investment vehicle led by J.P Morgan, to pay $36 per share for South Jersey Industries Inc., which reflects an enterprise value of $8.1 billion. The share price is a 46% premium to the New Jersey company's 30-day average share price as of Wednesday, according to the announcement. Mike Renna, president and CEO of SJI, said in the announcement that it is a favorable time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS