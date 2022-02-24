Cargo Cos. Unload Assets, Winning EU's Merger Approval

By Christopher Cole (February 24, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- Finnish companies Cargotec and Konecranes took a big step closer to merging after agreeing to unload some of their crane and mobile machinery assets to gain European Commission approval for the deal. EU regulators had probed the deal for its impact on competition and prices since the two companies are top players in the container and cargo handling industries. The deal, which would create a merged company with estimated sales of €7 billion ($7.81 billion), continues to face scrutiny from watchdogs in the U.S. and elsewhere. Cargotec said that remains a "challenging" hurdle to the tie-up. Cargotec said Thursday it would...

