FDA Commits To Compounding Drug Rulemaking

By Adam Lidgett (February 24, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided to undertake administrative rulemaking regarding a memorandum that had created new regulations to fully implement a decades-old rule governing pharmacy compounding. The FDA said in a Tuesday court filing that it was going to go through formal rulemaking of the memorandum of understanding, which would require a notice and comment period and which the agency said could take years. The move came after U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in September said that the FDA either had to perform an analysis of its memorandum or certify that the memo would not greatly impact small...

