Klein Tools Heir Sues In Chancery After Board Feud, Purge

By Jeff Montgomery (February 24, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- A fifth-generation descendant of the founder of 165-year-old Klein Tools Inc. has sued in Delaware Chancery Court to undo an allegedly conflicted insider takeover that led to his ouster as a director and that of his son as co-president along with a string of purported bylaw, share-voting and share-sale violations. Among those named in the suit filed by Mathias A. Klein III on Wednesday was Thomas R. Klein Sr., a fifth-generation head of the other side of a "dual branch" management and share ownership structure that divided voting trust control among the two sons of the founder and, ultimately their offspring, along...

