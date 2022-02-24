EPA Contractor Can't Shift Blame For Mine Spill, NM Says

By Lauren Berg (February 24, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor can't shift the blame for the 2015 Gold King Mine blowout to the state of Colorado, tribal and state energy companies, mining companies, and other nonparties, the state of New Mexico has told a federal judge. New Mexico asked U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson on Wednesday to toss EPA contractor Environmental Restoration LLC's designation that places the blame for the devastating mine spill on a group of nonparties, saying there's no evidence any of those parties caused or contributed to the blowout or to the state's economic damages. ER claims Colorado, Navajo Transitional Energy...

