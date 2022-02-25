Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jiffy Lube To Settle Class Action Over No-Poach Policy

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 25, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- Jiffy Lube and a class of employees challenging the company's policy of prohibiting franchises from hiring anyone who had been employed by another Jiffy Lube location say they intend to settle the class action.

A notice of agreement to settle the litigation was filed in Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday. The case was filed in 2018 by former Jiffy Lube worker Victor Fuentes, who alleged the company's no-poach policy was anti-competitive in nature and violated the Sherman Act.

"The parties have agreed in principle to a settlement on behalf of a class of certain Jiffy Lube franchisee employees," the notice said....

