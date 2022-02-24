UK Residential REIT Delays IPO After Ukraine Attacks

By Tom Zanki (February 24, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- U.K. real estate investment company Co-Living REIT PLC on Thursday paused plans on an estimated $401 million initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, citing tensions amid Russian attacks on Ukraine. The London-based REIT earlier this month unveiled plans to raise 300 million pounds ($401.43 million) on the LSE's specialist fund segment. On Thursday, the company told stock exchange officials that it is not accepting offers to buy shares and will return money received to relevant subscribers according to a matter outlined in its prospects. "In light of the events in Ukraine over the last 24 hours, the decision has...

