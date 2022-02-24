Court Eyes Russia-Ukraine Conflict In Diversity Visa Case

By Khorri Atkinson (February 24, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge sympathized Thursday with the Biden administration's claim that the buildup to the Russia-Ukraine conflict complicated the processing of diversity visas, but she also criticized the government for trying to lower the bar for winning a stay of her order instructing the State Department to process and issue nearly 1,000 delayed visas by the end of September. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan spoke during a hearing conducted remotely on the government's bid for a stay pending appeal of her October 2021 preliminary injunction order to issue the delayed diversity visas by Sept. 30. Judge Chutkan sympathized with the State Department's contention that her ruling...

