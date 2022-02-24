Fattah Jr. Fights Feds' Challenge To Early Release Bid

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 24, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- The son of disgraced former Pennsylvania congressman Chaka Fattah is defending his bid to end his five-year term of supervised release for bank fraud early, telling the Third Circuit that the government never claimed he wasn't qualified for early termination. Chaka Fattah Jr., who has served 21 months of supervised release so far, said in a reply brief filed to the Third Circuit on Tuesday, that the district court didn't seriously consider his request to have his sentence concluded early and that the government ignored evidence of his attempts for professional advancement. "The interests of justice warrant early termination in this case....

