Fed. Circ. Revives $100M Osage Oil And Gas Royalty Suit

By Andrew Westney (February 24, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday reversed the dismissal of a $100 million proposed class action over the federal government's alleged mismanagement of oil and gas royalties for Osage Nation members, saying the U.S. Court of Federal Claims wrongly ruled that they didn't have standing to bring their suit. The federal government had asked the circuit court to uphold the lower court's December 2020 decision tossing a suit by William Fletcher and other members of the Oklahoma-based Osage tribe, saying they hadn't identified any specific duty that the government failed to live up to with respect to an Osage oil and gas...

