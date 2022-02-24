Costco Artificial Flavoring Is A Lie, Court Told

By Donald Morrison (February 24, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A consumer who claims that he was deceived by Costco's black raspberry drinks has rebutted the retailer's statement that he should have used "common sense" to figure out that the drink was artificially flavored, saying it was totally plausible for Costco to use natural flavors. In a Wednesday memorandum opposing Costco's motion to dismiss, class representative Timothy Akers told U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel that it wasn't unreasonable for consumers to assume that Costco's Kirkland Signature carbonated, flavored water would not contain artificial flavoring and would have more black raspberry ingredients than it does. "The statement 'black raspberry flavor,' pictures...

