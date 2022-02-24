Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Costco Artificial Flavoring Is A Lie, Court Told

By Donald Morrison (February 24, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A consumer who claims that he was deceived by Costco's black raspberry drinks has rebutted the retailer's statement that he should have used "common sense" to figure out that the drink was artificially flavored, saying it was totally plausible for Costco to use natural flavors.

In a Wednesday memorandum opposing Costco's motion to dismiss, class representative Timothy Akers told U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel that it wasn't unreasonable for consumers to assume that Costco's Kirkland Signature carbonated, flavored water would not contain artificial flavoring and would have more black raspberry ingredients than it does.

"The statement 'black raspberry flavor,' pictures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!