7th Circ. Says IBM India Employee Can't Sue US Business

By Patrick Hoff (February 24, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- A former employee of IBM's India subsidiary cannot sue the company's U.S. division for interfering with his disability benefits because he was never employed by the American business, the Seventh Circuit ruled. The three-judge panel held Wednesday that although his work assignments were in the U.S., Monodip Chaudhuri worked for IBM India, not IBM USA, and he failed to establish that the latter had any role in his employment, benefits or visa. "The courts have not been presented here with any competent and admissible evidence, as the law requires, that Chaudhuri was ever transferred to or jointly employed by IBM USA,"...

