ATP, Madrid Open Tennis Tourney End Suit Over Scheduling

By Carolina Bolado (February 24, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- Madrid Open organizer Super Slam Ltd. has dropped its suit against the ATP Tour Inc. over the scheduling of rival tennis tournaments that precede and overlap with the Madrid event, allegedly making it difficult for top players to participate in promotional activities. In a notice filed Wednesday, Cyprus-based Super Slam and the Association of Tennis Professionals, the governing body of men's professional tennis, told a Delaware federal court that the claims should be dismissed with prejudice and that each side would bear its own costs. Additional details were unavailable, and attorneys for the parties did not respond to requests for comment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS