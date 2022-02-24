Juul Deal Was Not Why Altria Closed Rival, FTC Judge Finds

By Matthew Perlman (February 24, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's in-house judge saw good reasons for Altria Group Inc. to shutter its struggling electronic cigarette business around the same time it cut a $12.8 billion deal to take a minority stake in Juul Labs Inc., according to a decision published Thursday. The commission published an initial decision from FTC Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell dismissing the agency's case alleging that Altria's move to take a 35% stake in Juul and related agreements violated antitrust law. Altria revealed the outcome of the case in a statement last week saying it is pleased with the ruling, but...

