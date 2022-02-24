Big Fines Not Measure Of GDPR Success, Irish Regulator Says

By Allison Grande (February 24, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- Ireland's data protection regulator on Thursday shot back at concerns that her office isn't doing enough to ensure that U.S. tech giants like Facebook and Google are complying with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, arguing that splashy enforcement actions shouldn't be used to measure the groundbreaking law's effectiveness. Irish Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon asserted in a new annual report that her office has gained "significant momentum" in its GDPR enforcement efforts in recent months. Leveraging the experiences it has garnered from administering the law since it went into effect in May 2018, the office has resolved thousands of...

