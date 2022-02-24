Feds Face New Call To Probe Texas 'Lone Star' Border Op

By Mike LaSusa (February 24, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- Civil rights groups have renewed a request for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a border security operation launched by the state of Texas, saying the expanding initiative has led to unconstitutional discrimination and due process violations. A coalition of groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center and the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild asked the DOJ on Wednesday to look into whether Texas' "Operation Lone Star" violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on race, color or national origin. The groups had previously sought...

