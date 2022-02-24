Security Firm Scoffs At Rival's Fee Bid In Cybersquatting Suit

By Nathan Hale (February 24, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- A Florida-based security firm that a federal court recently ruled should receive profits of a rival that created a false Instagram account in its name has asked the court to reject the defendant's "illogical" bid to collect attorney fees and costs as the purported prevailing party. In a motion filed Wednesday, Marksman Security Corp. argued that there is no basis for P.G. Security Inc.'s assertion that it is entitled to collect fees based on Marksman's voluntary dismissal of additional counts after the district court granted Marksman summary judgment on its primary claim for cybersquatting. In that order, the court also said...

