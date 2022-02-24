Ga. County Likely Can't Avoid Trial In Trans Deputy's Bias Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (February 24, 2022, 9:43 PM EST) -- A transgender sheriff's deputy in Georgia can probably move forward to trial in a discrimination suit alleging her health plan unlawfully refused to cover gender-affirming surgery, a federal judge said Thursday, noting that there were disputed facts in the case that a jury needed to resolve. A Georgia federal judge indicated Thursday that a transgender sheriff's deputy can likely take her sex discrimination claim to trial. (iStock.com/Pattanaphong Khuankaew) U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell indicated at the hearing on the parties' motions for summary judgment that he would rule Anna Lange could take her sex discrimination claim under Title VII of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS