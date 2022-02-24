DuPont Spinoff Must Face Investors' Enviro Liabilities Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (February 24, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- Chemours Co. must face a consolidated class action alleging that the DuPont spinoff and its top brass hid the extent of its environmental remediation liabilities from investors, a Delaware federal judge ruled Thursday, finding that the investors had sufficiently pled that the chemical giant knowingly engaged in wrongdoing. U.S. Chief District Judge Colm F. Connolly will allow investors to proceed with claims that Chemours' top officers knew that its maximum environmental remediation liabilities exceeded $2 billion, yet understated those liabilities in five filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission between 2018 and 2019. Judge Connolly said the investors may proceed...

