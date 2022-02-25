Amtrak Can't Avoid New Claims Over Deadly 2017 Derailment

By Mike Curley (February 25, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Washington Supreme Court has found that Amtrak must face claims from two siblings of a man who died in a 2017 derailment, saying a 2019 change in state law applies retroactively and clears the way for them to sue the railway. In a full-court decision released Thursday, the justices said Mary Kellogg and Michael Hamre, siblings of James Hamre, are now allowed to pursue wrongful death claims against National Railroad Passenger Corp., which owns Amtrak, even after another sibling, Thomas Hamre, secured a confidential settlement in a wrongful death suit filed against the company on behalf of their mother, Carolyn...

