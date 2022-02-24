UnitedHealth Unit Pays $5.8M To End Mass. Drug Price Probe

By Ivan Moreno (February 24, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- A UnitedHealth Group subsidiary will pay $5.8 million to settle allegations that it overcharged Massachusetts employees for prescriptions under the state's workers' compensation program, the state's attorney general said Thursday. Attorney General Maura Healey said the deal with Optum Rx filed Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court resolves her office's investigation, which found the pharmacy benefits manager billed payors of workers' compensation claims in excess of what the law allows. "Our investigation found that Optum Rx drove up costs in the system, which can increase premiums for small business owners across the state, many of whom have been struggling during the COVID...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS