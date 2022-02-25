2nd Investor Says CanaFarma Hemp Execs Stole $4M

By Katryna Perera (February 25, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- Cannabis company CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. has been hit with a second securities suit in New York federal court from an investor who says the company and two of its executives misappropriated at least $4 million for personal use and other inappropriate reasons. Plaintiff Standmill SRO filed its complaint Thursday, adding to a string of litigation the hemp entrepreneurs are facing. In November, investor Emilio Habib Mouazeb filed suit against CanaFarma, Vitaly Fargesen and Igor Palatnik over identical claims saying the two men raised millions of dollars from investors for CanaFarma by misrepresenting how the funds would be used and by...

