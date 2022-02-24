Advocates Push Biden To Protect Ukrainians From Removal

By Alyssa Aquino (February 24, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- More than 100 legal organizations and advocacy groups urged the Biden administration on Thursday to confer Temporary Protected Status on Ukrainians in the U.S. to shield them from deportation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hours after Russian troops crossed into Ukraine and explosions were reported in multiple cities, including the capital, Kyiv, a coalition of organizations called on U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and President Joe Biden to immediately grant Ukrainians TPS or Deferred Enforced Departure, which are two similar forms of deportation protection. TPS offers protections and work permits to people from designated countries in...

