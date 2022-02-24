'As Seen On TV' Co. Ducks Healthvana's Sanitizer TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (February 24, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday let the company behind the "As Seen On TV" slogan escape a trademark suit over hand sanitizer that bore the same name as health care app Healthvana, ruling that the product didn't cause mass confusion before it was quickly renamed. In an order granting summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson said "As Seen On TV" product maker Telebrands Corp. and three of its affiliates can't get pinned for trademark infringement by Healthvana Inc., a mobile platform for medical test results and vaccination records, after unintentionally marketing hand sanitizer in March under the same name....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS