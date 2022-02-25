Title Insurer Wants BofA's Suit Over HOA Liens Tossed

By Ben Zigterman (February 25, 2022, 3:18 PM EST) -- Fidelity National Title Group has moved to dismiss Bank of America's lawsuit in Nevada federal court accusing the insurer of improperly denying coverage for losses related to foreclosed homes in homeowners associations. While the bank alleged in its amended complaint in February that the title insurer's own manuals and internal memos support coverage, Fidelity argued in a motion filed Thursday that the trade usage and bulletins cited by Bank of America don't apply to its claims. Fidelity said the trade usage has since been modified and certain bulletins refer to condominiums, not homeowners associations. "The trade usage does not in any way establish coverage...

