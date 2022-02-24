FCC Urged To Make 2.5 GHz Auction Rules More Competitive

By Kelcee Griffis (February 24, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- An educational nonprofit, advocacy groups and mobile giant AT&T have asked the Federal Communications Commission to adopt the simplest auction format possible when it sells off licenses in the 2.5 GHz band, arguing that this is the only way that other entities will have a "fighting chance" against incumbent T-Mobile. Voqal Inc., a nonprofit that has operated in the band under a now-eliminated educational exclusion, told the commission on Wednesday that the FCC's latest idea for auction ground rules will not help small entities compete with large wireless providers to own licenses. "Both statute and current national policy oppose the domination of...

