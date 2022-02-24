Tentative Ruling Spells Trouble For NHL's Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (February 24, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- The National Hockey League failed to show that its teams would be entitled to coverage for their pandemic losses, a California judge said Thursday, in a tentative ruling that knocked the league for not alleging covered physical loss or damage. A California state judge ruled that the NHL wasn't entitled to COVID-19 coverage, but he allowed the league a chance to amend its suit to support claims that Factory Mutual Insurance Co. should have provided coverage under a communicable disease provision. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) California Superior Court Judge Sunil R. Kulkarni said a slew of California decisions in pandemic coverage suits...

