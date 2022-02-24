Hartford Unit Beats Dental Office's COVID-19 Coverage Claims

By Hailey Konnath (February 24, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- A Hartford Financial Services Group unit needn't cover a New York dental office's more than $150,000 in business interruption losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, a New York federal judge said Thursday, agreeing with a magistrate judge's recommendation to toss the suit. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe adopted the report and recommendation in full, granting Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd.'s motion to dismiss Sharde Harvey DDS PLLC's suit. The magistrate judge had held that the temporary loss of use of the dental office wasn't a covered "direct physical loss or damage" to property under the policy. Judge Gardephe overruled the dental office's objections...

