Boy Scouts Deal With 'Embarrassing' Ch. 11 Trust Stalemate

By Vince Sullivan (February 24, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge called on Thursday an impasse in the selection of a Chapter 11 settlement trustee to oversee $2 billion in abuse claimant recoveries in the plan of the Boy Scouts of America "embarrassing," saying the failure to gain consensus casts serious doubts on the viability of the plan. During a hastily scheduled virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the stalemate among members of the Settlement Trust Advisory Committee created under a deal with sex abuse claimants and unsecured creditors was "disappointing" and "embarrassing" at this stage of the proceedings when plan confirmation is less than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS