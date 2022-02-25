Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Revives $95M Suit Over Kia Crash That Killed 3

By Mike Curley (February 25, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has reversed a summary judgment freeing Kia Motors America Inc. and Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group from a suit seeking more than $95 million in damages over the deaths of three people in a 2015 crash, saying the trial court should have more thoroughly considered testimony from the plaintiffs' experts.

In a split opinion filed Thursday, the panel majority backed claims from Aaron and Lynetta Hill and the family of Mary Jean Parks, saying they put up enough circumstantial evidence for a jury to reasonably conclude a faulty cruise control system in Parks' 2008 Kia Optima led to the crash, as...

