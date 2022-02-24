Morgan Stanley Says SEC Is Investigating Its Block Trading

By Hailey Konnath (February 24, 2022, 10:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Morgan Stanley's block trading, the investment bank disclosed in a filing with the agency Thursday. "Beginning in June of 2019, the firm has been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation of various aspects of the firm's block trading business," Morgan Stanley wrote. And since August, the bank has been responding to additional information requests from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in connection with the same matter, it said. "The firm is cooperating with these investigations,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS