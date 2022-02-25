Albright Refuses To Let Apple Patent Suit Transfer From Waco

By Britain Eakin (February 25, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright shot down a bid by Apple to transfer a patent infringement suit against it by Texas-based BillJCo LLC over beacon technology, citing the tech giant's "increasing footprint" in the Western District of Texas as one reason to keep the case. In a Feb. 17 order that was unsealed Thursday, Judge Albright said transfer to the Northern District of California, where Apple Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, isn't warranted because Apple failed to meet its burden of showing the Golden State is clearly the more convenient forum. In his analysis, the judge, who has come under repeated...

