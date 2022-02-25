Chancery Nixes Alden Bid To Stop Lee Enterprises Board Vote

By Jeff Montgomery (February 25, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- An Alden Global Capital LLC affiliate lost a bid late Friday to delay or block media company Lee Enterprises Inc.'s scheduled March 10 director election in a Delaware Chancery Court ruling that nevertheless deemed some Alden claims possible fodder for post-vote arguments. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will ruled after teleconference arguments on Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC's suit for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction focused on Lee's allegedly improper decision to retain an easier-to-win plurality vote rule for three incumbent board members. The decision followed a court ruling on Feb. 16 in a related case that found two board candidates...

