ACLU Fights For Migrant Surveillance Program Records

By Grace Dixon (February 25, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and a Southern California affiliate filed suit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in California federal court, seeking the release of internal policies and guidelines for a surveillance alternative to detention programs. ICE has yet to turn over a response to the ACLU's Freedom of Information Act request for documents clarifying how the agency supervises and de-escalates monitoring of noncitizens enrolled in the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program. Nor has ICE turned over requested documentation for a specific enrollee ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor for 20 months, the ACLU alleged Thursday. "The harms imposed by...

