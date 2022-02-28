Global M&A Market In Limbo As Russian Sanctions Unfold

By Benjamin Horney (February 28, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- Sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other countries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are causing significant uncertainty in the global markets, which could reverberate in the mergers and acquisitions and private equity spheres for months to come. There is concern that the uncertainty might not only hamper an otherwise busy year for global mergers and acquisitions, but could cause issues for private equity deal making and fundraising as firms grapple with investors in their funds that have Russian ties. Peter Wand, a partner with Baker McKenzie in Frankfurt, Germany, told Law360 that Russia's invasion will have a "chilling effect" on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS