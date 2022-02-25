Spain Says Energy Investor Award Violates EU Law

By Victoria McKenzie (February 25, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- Spain urged a D.C. federal court to dismiss a $36.4 million arbitration award enforcement action brought by hydro energy investors, arguing that the award is invalid because EU member states have no authority to enter into arbitration agreements with each other. In a motion filed Thursday, Spain said that EU law does not recognize investors as parties to investment treaties, and green energy investors Hydro Energy 1 SARL and Hydroxana Sweden AB had no standing to arbitrate their dispute. As a result, the arbitration exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act does not apply to their enforcement case, and Spain has...

